Aditus (ADI) Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $206,921.47 and approximately $95,689.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

