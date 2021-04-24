Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

