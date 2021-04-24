Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,054.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $33,054.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032476 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009393 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 23,493,909 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

