Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $44,106.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028494 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,385,950 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

