adToken Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, adToken has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $1.21 million and $2,180.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

About adToken

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

