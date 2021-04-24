Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

TSE:AAV opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$598.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

