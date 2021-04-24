Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEGXF. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Aecon Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

