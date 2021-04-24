Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $31.67 million and $786,597.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00737021 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 673.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 953.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

