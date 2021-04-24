Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $74.12 on Friday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $475,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.