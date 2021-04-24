Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.96. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 18,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

