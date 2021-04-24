AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.99 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

