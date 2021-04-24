AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

