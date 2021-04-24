AI Doctor Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $119,379.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

