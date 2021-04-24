Aidos Kuneen Price Reaches $0.88 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001763 BTC on exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,011.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.81 or 0.04500600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00458596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $783.08 or 0.01565813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.68 or 0.00743185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00480168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00413024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

