Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and $9.90 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,733.89 or 0.99979625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.39 or 0.01096400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00511995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.47 or 0.00370835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00118732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003889 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.