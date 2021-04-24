Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.65 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $119.65 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

