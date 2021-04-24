Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.13 and a 200-day moving average of $277.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.23 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

