Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5,368.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 335,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 249,812 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $471.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

