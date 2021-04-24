Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $4.98. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 314,447 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Akers Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

