Akropolis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.41 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $102.90 million and $19.41 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

