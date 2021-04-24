Alchemint Standards Trading Down 27.5% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $145,627.23 and approximately $748.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.94 or 0.99738109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00627339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01003565 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

