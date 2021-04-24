Aldeyra Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 10,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,118. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

