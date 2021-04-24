Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Cap of $32.77 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $646,677.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

