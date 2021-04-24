Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

