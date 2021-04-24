Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Capitalization Tops $237.01 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $237.01 million and $67.55 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.00997416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.40 or 0.99816093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00615228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,145,613,126 coins and its circulating supply is 824,519,946 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

