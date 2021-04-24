Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $620.12 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $186.65 and a one year high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.