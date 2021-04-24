Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.87

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.87 and traded as high as C$41.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 1,172,811 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATD.B. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

