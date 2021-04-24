ALL BEST ICO 24 Hour Volume Hits $111,678.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 227.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 137.2% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $51,575.86 and $111,678.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00091380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00656654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.57 or 0.07564931 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

