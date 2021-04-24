All Sports Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.89 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

