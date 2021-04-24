Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.45% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $40.71 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.