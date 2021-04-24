Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALSN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

