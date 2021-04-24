Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

