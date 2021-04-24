AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0559 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $510,796.48 and approximately $240.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

