Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

