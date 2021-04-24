Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

