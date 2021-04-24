Alpaca Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

