Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $313.04 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00269885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

