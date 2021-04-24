Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

