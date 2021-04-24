Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $47.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

