Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

