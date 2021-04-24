Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $47.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. 1,435,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,886.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

