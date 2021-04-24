Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.