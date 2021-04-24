Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.