Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $246,869.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.