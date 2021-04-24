Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,045,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

