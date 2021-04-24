Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4,587.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Altria Group by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286,291 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

