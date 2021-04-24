Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 1.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,472.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,909. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.20 and a 200-day moving average of $924.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

