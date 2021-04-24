Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.