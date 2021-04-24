Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 11.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,575 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.10.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

