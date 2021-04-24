Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 453,257 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.